Christopher Acosta will major in electrical engineering at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Alli Blakeman will major in art education and graphic design at Nicholls State University.

Madelyn Harrington will major in nursing at Nicholls State University.

Makenna Lagarde will major in nursing at Nicholls State University.

Felterman scholarships

Thu, 07/02/2020 - 12:46pm

Submitted Photos
Felterman Foundation President Danny Felterman, shown in these photos, awarded four David John Felterman Memorial Scholarships to Patterson High School graduates this year. David John Felterman was born in Patterson in 1952 and graduated from Patterson High School in 1970. He died Jan. 2, 1977, at age 24. As a memorial and remembrance to David’s life, Danny Felterman awarded four scholarships that have a four-year term and value of $8,000 each.

