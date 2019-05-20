Felterman Foundation scholarships

Submitted Photos

Felterman Foundation President Danny Felterman awarded four David John Felterman Memorial Scholarships to Patterson High School graduates at the school’s Academic Honors Night on May 14. Each scholarship has a four-year term and a value of $8,000. Students selected to receive scholarships were Madison Gouaux, who will major in early childhood education at Nicholls State; Makayla Knight, who will major in physical therapy at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette; Katelyn Larson, who will major in nursing at Nicholls State; and Ja’Quinton Washington, who will major In mass communications at LSU.