An FAQ for members of Holy Cross Church

Editor's note: Holy Cross Church submitted this list of frequently asked questions about the operations of the church during the public health emergency. Other churches may submit information about their response to the COVID-19 restrictions to bdecker@daily-review.com. We'll publish them online and in print as space permits.

If you have family members, friends, or neighbors who are unable to receive texts or e-mails, please reach out to them. Give them a call and let them know what’s going on or help them sign up for Flocknote. We’re in this together.

Is the church open?

Holy Cross Church is open for prayer 6 a.m-7 p.m. daily, seven days per week.

What about the sacraments?

Confessions will be offered. Date, time and protocol will be announced through Flocknote and social media.

Anointing of the Sick: With the limitations which may be placed upon priests regarding access to nursing homes and hospitals, the church will continue to care for the sick and dying to the very best of its ability. Parishioners anticipating admittance to the hospital should call their priests and receive the Anointing of the Sick prior to admittance due to potential restrictions set by hospitals.

If a priest receives a call from a hospital, he will refer to the priest charged with the pastoral care of those in the hospital for further instructions in accord with current hospital norms. In Morgan City, Father Henry Sebastian is prepared to provide the Sacraments of Healing and Viaticum to all parishioners of either parish who find themselves (1) hospitalized at Oschner Teche or in residence at Maison Jardin and (2) in danger of death, so long as hospital and institutional regulations allow.

Baptisms may be celebrated as long as the number of people does not exceed 10. Remember that with parents, godparents, celebrant, and the child, that is already six people. Of course, if the parents wish, the baptism may be rescheduled for a later date.

Weddings may be celebrated as long as the number of people does not exceed 10. Remember that, with the bride, groom, witnesses, and celebrant that is already five people. Of course, if the bride and groom wish, the wedding may be rescheduled for a later date.

Funerals may be celebrated as long as the number of people does not exceed 10. Our preference is that the funeral is minimized to a Rite of Committal at graveside, with only the immediate family. Then, once the time of concern has passed, a Memorial Mass could be celebrated for the family and the public.

If the priest, in consultation with the family, deems it absolutely necessary to do so, a Funeral Mass may be celebrated, so long as the number of people does not exceed 10.

Confirmation: All public celebrations of Mass are suspended until further notice. Currently, Holy Cross Confirmation is scheduled for May 13. Should the time of concern pass, we are planning to keep this date. As always, we will keep you informed on our weekly emails.

First Confessions have been scheduled on Sunday, April 19, First Communion occurring on Sunday, April 26. Currently all Masses are suspended until further notice; therefore a decision will be made once that suspension is lifted by the Bishop. The church plans to have these celebrations once the time of concern has passed.

What other resources are available?

Parish of Holy Cross Resources

—Bulletins and the most up-to-date information as well as resources and Faith tips will be emailed every Monday.

—The social media team will post latest updates, faith tips, lives, useful information, and inspirational posts. Follow church information on Facebook and Instagram @holycrosschurchmc to stay connected.

—Father Brice scheduled LIVES

—Saturdays: Pray with Me

—Sundays: Homily

—Wednesdays: Asked & Answered

—Other impromptu lives will occur based on Father Brice’s discernment.

Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux Resources

—The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux website page on coronavirus will include videos, podcasts, online masses, and more at htdiocese.org/coronavirus

—Bishop Fabre will celebrate mass on the diocesan Facebook page on Sundays