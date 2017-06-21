Fallen trees early Wednesday in Patterson

A tree fell early Wednesday on Taft Street between Second and Third streets in Patterson, Mayor Rodney Grogan said.

Cleco disconnected power and the volunteer fire department, Ryan Aucoin and city mechanic Terry Space immediately came out and removed the tree from blocking the street, Grogan said.

Another tree fell on Live Oak Street on the property of American Legion Carr-Roberson Post 589.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert assigned additional patrols to monitor weather conditions overnight across the parish. Working with the Uniformed Patrol Section, deputies saw no significant damage or major street flooding in the areas we patrol.

- Deputies observed power outages in Morgan City around 8:30 p.m. causing street lights to go out for a time.

- Around 11 p.m., parts of Bayou Vista experienced a minor outage. Deputies contacted CLECO.

- At 1:45 a.m., deputies observed street flooding on Arlington and Jupiter Streets in Bayou Vista and placed barricades at the intersection. This area is known to flood.

- About an hour later, at 2:25 a.m, a deputy noted that the 500 block of Teche Road in Bayou Vista was covered by water. This area is known to flood.

- At 2:50 a.m., a deputy located a downed powerline on Lake Palourde Road in Amelia and contacted SLECA.

- By 5 a.m., all streets in Bayou Vista were deemed passable and barricades were removed.