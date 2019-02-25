FACES Lab helps identify remains of Morgan City man

The identity of man whose body was found in May 2018 in Morgan City has been identified as Kerry A. Lucas, 57, of Morgan City, with the help of the LSU FACES Lab, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

Lucas was last seen by family members May 10, 2018. Although there were no signs of foul play or trauma, due to the condition of the remains, the death was classified as undetermined, the chief said.

The Morgan City Police Department is asking anyone has any information regarding this incident or had contact with Lucas between May 10 and May 22, 2018, to call the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division at 985-380-4605.

Morgan City police sought assistance from the Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services Lab at LSU to assist in making a positive identification. The efforts to identify the subject included facial reconstruction along with DNA analysis and comparisons.

On May 22, 2018, the Morgan City Police Department responded to the wooded area near 800 David Drive in Morgan City after a worker discovered the body of a male subject. Detectives responded to the scene where they confirmed the complaint and recovered the remains and processed the scene.

Due to the decomposition and condition of the body, a positive identification could not be made. An autopsy was performed which uncovered no evidence of trauma or foul play, Blair said.

Through investigative efforts, the person was positively identified as Lucas. Morgan City police have contacted and notified family members.