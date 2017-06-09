Extreme Tour returns to Morgan City

Three Morgan City natives, Jean’ Guillory, his wife, Mandee Pisani Guillory, and Roland Bennett, along with Joel Fussell from Thibodaux from the band Day Like This, are returning to play with the Extreme Tour this year.

This year the Extreme Tour is coming to Morgan City, and Day Like This will be joining them once again. The Extreme Tour and Day Like This will be in Morgan City at 3-7pm Sunday at Lawrence Park.

Last year the band toured for three months in summer of 2016 on the West Coast going to 30-plus cities playing music and doing community outreach. The Extreme Tour was started by Ted Bruun and a group of Idaho residents in 1994. The tour’s purpose is to use extreme sports and music events to reach people of all ages with resources to assist them in leading healthy lives through positive and healthy decision making, and to encourage community togetherness. This aligned with the vision of Day Like This.

Though they faced many difficulties on the road, being able to play music, serve various communities, and travel the nation made it more than worth it. Day Like This is thankful for their community in Morgan City who helped make it possible. Recently the band has moved to Nashville, Tennessee, to further their career in music.