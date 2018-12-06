Emmy Robison is fifth-grade Student of the Year

Emmy Robison has been named Central Catholic Elementary School’s Student of the Year for 2018-2019. The Student of the Year Awards program recognizes outstanding students who have demonstrated excellent academic achievement, leadership ability, and citizenship.

The program is sponsored by the Louisiana superintendent of education through the State Department of Education and the State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. Robison will go on to compete at the regional level.

Emmy is a fifth-grader in Jean Cantrell’s class at Central Catholic. She lives in Morgan City and is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dane Robison and granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Peter Blum, Jaime Robison, and Jodi Businelle. She has two younger sisters, Ella, who is in kindergarten at Central Catholic, and Ava, who is 19 months old.

Emmy writes, “Reading has been a huge part of my life. Whether it is at school, in the car, or at the park, you can be sure that I will have a book with me. When I read, I get lost in another world, the world of the characters. Reading opens my mind to new ideas and expands my vocabulary.” In first grade, she read 2 million words for the Accelerated Reader program. In second grade, she read 3 million words. The trend continued in third grade, when she read 4 million words, which was a school record, and in fourth grade, she read 5 million words. This year in fifth grade, her goal is to read 6 million words. She has already reached three million words, so she is well on her way to her goal.

Emmy was diagnosed with asthma when she was very young, and as a result, she has considered becoming a pediatric pulmonologist to find solutions to pediatric asthma. She also loves reading about space, and another of her career aspirations is to be an astronaut. Because of the influence of an uncle who is a history teacher, she loves history and considers becoming a history teacher.

Emmy participates in a multitude of school-sponsored service programs as well as individually giving back by packing boxes for Operation Christmas Child, an organization that sends shoe boxes filled with toys, toiletries, school supplies, and clothes to children who are less fortunate. “Helping these children is important to me because they live in poverty and need things that we take for granted," she said.

“Throughout my life, different events have shaped who I have become. I realize that it is the people that I have come in contact with who are the real influences in my life. Whether I become a pediatric pulmonologist, an astronaut, or a history teacher, I have been very fortunate to have so many inspiring people in my life who have shaped my future. My main goal now and in the future is to help other people in the way they have helped me.”