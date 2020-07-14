Eight local students on Northwestern State honors lists

Eight local students have earned places on honors list at Northwestern State University for the spring semester.

Students on the Honor Roll must be enrolled full-time and have a grade point average of between 3.0 and 3.49.

To make the Dean’s List, students must have grade point averages between 3.5 and 3.99.

To make the President’s List, students must have a 4.0 grade point average.

The local students are:

Honor Roll

Berwick: Brittany Vidos

Morgan City: Wykema Morse, Krystina Pitre

Dean’s List

Patterson: Kara Lawrence, Crislin Sauce, Kathryn Wilk-inson

President’s List

Morgan City: Allie Atkinson

Pierre Part: Andrew Landry