Eight local students on Northwestern State honors lists
Eight local students have earned places on honors list at Northwestern State University for the spring semester.
Students on the list earned a grade point average of between 3.5 and 3.99.
Students on the Honor Roll must be enrolled full-time and have a grade point average of between 3.0 and 3.49.
To make the Dean’s List, students must have grade point averages between 3.5 and 3.99.
To make the President’s List, students must have a 4.0 grade point average.
The local students are:
Honor Roll
Berwick: Brittany Vidos
Morgan City: Wykema Morse, Krystina Pitre
Dean’s List
Patterson: Kara Lawrence, Crislin Sauce, Kathryn Wilk-inson
President’s List
Morgan City: Allie Atkinson
Pierre Part: Andrew Landry