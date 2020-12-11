Eight drug arrests by city, parish authorities

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

Morgan City police made a drug-related arrest and Sheriff’s Office deputies added seven more in one day,

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

—Jamie L. Thibodaux, 34, Ledet Drive, Thibodaux, was arrested at 1:23 p.m. Wednesday on charges of driving one roadway laned for traffic, following vehicles and required signals, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (first offense) and possession of methamphetamine.

Narcotic detectives with the Morgan City Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the area of David Drive and La.182. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Thibodaux.

A computer check revealed that her driver’s license was under suspension. During the traffic stop, investigators located suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in her possession.

She was placed under arrested and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Bobby Randy Mouton, 46, Rosario Drive, Patterson, was arrested at 12:44 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear to pay fine.

Mouton was located at the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center and placed under arrest on active warrants held by the City Court of Morgan City. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Davien Charles Burrell, 20, Franklin, was arrested 12:09 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstru ( tion of justice (tampering). Burrell was released on a summons to appear in court March 30.

—James Salone Austin Sr., 39, Centerville, was arrested at 1:26 a.m. Wednesday on the charge of theft, as well as a complaint warrant for two counts of criminal neglect, entry on or remaining after being forbidden, aggravated assault and criminal trespassing. Bond is set at $45,896.51.

—Christopher Haynes, 38, Morgan City, was arrested at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday by the Narcotics Section on the charges of improper lane usage, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hayes was released on a summons to appear in court March 30.

—Christen Brown, 40, Morgan City, was arrested at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday by the Narcotics Section on charges of possession of Suboxone and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brown was transferred to another facility for housing.

—Alfred Favors, 61, Pineville, was arrested at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday by the Narcotics Section on the charges of improper lane usage, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana, possession of MDMA, possession of cocaine and violation of the uniform controlled dangerous substance law (drug-free zone, church). Favors was released on the bond of $8,000.

—Clarence Woods, 26, Patterson, was arrested at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday by the Narcotics Section on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of MDMA, obstruction of justice, resisting an officer, and violation of the uniform controlled dangerous substance law (drug-free zone, church). Bond has been set at $9,000.

—Joseph Singleton Jr., 20, Patterson, was arrested at 3:51 p.m. Wednesday by the Narcotics Section on the charges of expired registration, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Singleton was released on a bond of $6,000.

—Gregg A. Vesh, 59, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 6:11 p.m. Wednesday by the Narcotics Section on the charges of improper lane usage, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a legend drug without prescription (Gabapentin). Vesh was released on a summons to appear in court March 30.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported these arrests:

—Robert Fair, 46, New Orleans was arrested at 5:59 p.m. Wednesday on charges of driving under suspension and speeding 36 mph in a 20 mph zone.

—Somer Higgs, 39, Morgan City, was arrested at 6:26 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

About 5:59 p.m. Thursday, Berwick Officers were patrolling the area of River Road when they observed a vehicle traveling faster than the posted speed limit and a traffic stop was conducted. After they made contact with the driver identified as Fair, a driver’s license check revealed that he was driving with a suspended license.

Fair was placed under arrest, and officers then made contact with his passenger who was identified as Higgs.

Higgs was found to be in possession of marijuana and was also placed under arrest. Both were transported to Berwick Jail, where Fair posted a $327 cash bond and Higgs posted a bond of $2,000.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported this arrest:

—Ryan Paul Boudreaux, 25, Third Street, Morgan City, was arrested Tuesday on charges of careless operation, following too closely, turning movements and signals required, and aggravated flight from an officer.

A uniformed patrol deputy observed a westbound vehicle commit a traffic violation in Bayou L’Ourse and attempted a stop of the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle attempted to flee and eventually stopped by deputies.

Boudreaux was incarcerated and released on a $5,000 bond.

St. Martin Sheriff Becket Breaux reported these arrests:

— Corey Jude Theriot, 44, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Thursday morning on a charge of oral sexual battery.

Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report Sept. 29 regarding the alleged indecent behavior of a juvenile, and a subsequent investigation into the allegations was initiated.

At the culmination of the investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for Theriot.

Following his arrest, he was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. No bond has been set.

—Travis Comeaux, 38, Linden Lewis Road, Broussard, was arrested Wednesday by Louisiana State Police on an extradition warrant.

—Cassidy Johnson, 21, Daigle Road, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Wednesday on charges of aggravated burglary and simple battery.