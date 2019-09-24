Economy, drainage among top issues for council candidates

PATTERSON — As the early voting date for the Oct. 12 primary draws closer, St. Mary voters heard from 10 candidates for Parish Council posts at a Chamber of Commerce forum Monday at the Patterson Area Civic Center.

They heard a lot about infrastructure and economic development, and about the possible consolidation of local governments and making parish president a full-time job.

The primary ballot includes all 11 council seats, the parish president, clerk of court and sheriff, as well as statewide offices, a Board of Elementary and Secondary Education seat, and two state House seats. Voters will also see four proposed constitutional amendments.

Early voting runs 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday through Oct. 5 except Sunday, when there will be no voting, at registrar of voters offices.

You can see videos from Monday’s forum and other forums at StMaryNow.com.

On Monday:

District 3

The candidates in the west-central St. Mary district hope to replace incumbent Dale Rogers, who is running for one of three at-large seats.

—Glynn Pellerin has worked in the health care industry, in the oilfield and for the St. Mary School Board. He runs Subway in Franklin.

Pellerin cited as his top issues drainage, which he said is complicated by a patchwork of culvert sizes around the parish, and economic development. He said he hopes to work with Economic Development Director Frank Fink.

And Pellerin said he’s open to the idea of consolidating local governments in the parish. “I think it’s a good approach,” he said.

He said it’s a good idea if it helps everyone in the parish to be treated equally.

—Rodney Olander’s comments centered on the need he sees to remove planning and zoning obstacles that discourage businesses and homeowners.

A longtime commercial fisherman, Olander has served on the Board of Adjustment. He said he believes planning and zoning ordinances should be made more uniform, and said he’d like to work with state officials to relax building codes that burden construction. Equitable planning and zoning rules might be the only thing he likes about the idea of consolidation.

Olander listed infrastructure as one of his top issues, and not just roads but waterways and bridges as well.

“To change St. Mary Parish, we must come together to find new ways to bring new business to this parish,” Olander said

—Peter Soprano, a former parish council member, is a woodworker and cabinetmaker who currently works at Franklin Healthcare. Soprano proudly points to two of his council no votes: on planning and zoning codes as presented to the council and on the Atchafalaya at Idlewild golf course, which has been a financial challenge for the parish government.

He named drainage, infrastructure and economic development as his three most important issues.

Soprano said he’s open to a study of consolidation and a fulltime parish president post, although he said making the top parish executive a fulltime job should mean eliminating the chief administrative officer and economic development direction positions.

District 4

The district covers Bayou Vista and areas north of Patterson and Berwick. The district is currently represented by Glen Hidalgo, who is not running for re-election.

—James Lemoine emphasized the need for growth.

“It’s important to me that we continue the growth in this district and in St. Mary Parish,” he said.

His top issues included improved roads and increased efficiency.

Lemoine called consolidation a “good thought” that isn’t right at this time. He is open to the idea of making the parish president post fulltime.

“I feel it’s ridiculous that (the parish president’s pay) is less than council members in other parts of the state,” Lemoine said.

—Scott Ramsey’s top issue is economic development.

“The oilfield has just about moved out …,” said Ramsey, a retired attorney. “We have to find something to replace it. Tourism and another dollar store won’t do it.”

Ramsey said the parish should look at becoming a more important port if the division of water between the Mississippi and Atchafalaya changes. A LOOP-like offshore loading facility might be a way to deal with silting in the Atchafalaya, Ramsey said.

He also believes parish taxes are too high.

—Daniel Lipari is a businessman who has served in a zoning post.

His top issues are diversifying the economy and creating educational opportunities.

Lipari thinks a full-time parish president might be a good idea for promoting economic development.

District 5

The district covers the Patterson area. It is currently represented by Ken Singleton, who is not running for re-election.

Candidate Leslie “Les” Rulf Jr. did not appear at the forum.

—Reginald Weary, currently the accountant for the Patterson city government, found himself alone on the stage with 6 minutes to talk. He spent nearly all of it on the need to make St. Mary a place where young people want to come home to, including a daughter who is in college.

“If we don’t turn it around, I don’t see my daughter coming back here …,” Weary said.

“We have to give them opportunities to come back here and thrive.”

District 8

The district covers much of Morgan City. It is currently represented by Sterling Fryou, who is not running for re-election.

—Mark Duhon began his remarks with optimism. “We can be a thriving community again,” he said.

His top three issues included economic development, “and we have to do it fast.”

Duhon also cited infrastructure and recreation among his top issues.

He’s also in favor of a fulltime parish president. Duhon pointed to recent grants obtained by Terrebonne Parish through the work of a full-time chief executive.

—Andros Williams, a longtime firefighter, said his top issues are bringing people back into politics and seeing ‘what we can do to make this parish what it used to be.”

Economic development is another priority.

Williams said he likes the idea of a fulltime parish president, someone who can reach out to people and “see what they want, not what they need but what they want.”

—Nick Morris said he runs the Texas Pipe and Supply location here, where he started at the bottom. “I think I can help get business back into St. Mary again,” he said.

Among his priorities are drainage and fixing up the parishes boat launches.

Morris said he has no problem with a fulltime parish president.

“Yes, it’s costly but the benefits run out way more than what it costs,” Morris said.