'Easy Rider' event rolls into St. Mary on Aug. 24

Louisiana offers beautiful scenery on scenic byways that attracts bikers who are looking for that slow, windy, pretty road to take a ride.

Fifty years ago, the creators of the iconic film “Easy Rider” agreed.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the movie, the event Bikers on the Bayou will be taking place Aug. 24 in the downtown Franklin area from 9 a.m. until dark. A partnership between the St. Mary Chamber of Commerce, the Cajun Coast Visitors and Tourism Bureau, the city of Franklin, and a committee of volunteers worked together to provide the event to celebrate the parish’s time in the spotlight.

The event was originally set to be held on July 13, but Tropical Storm Barry had other plans.

Downtown Franklin will be transformed to look like movie scenes and those wanting to participate in the self-guided Easy Riding on the Bayou tour, which is a tour featuring 10 locations throughout St. Mary Parish that were featured in the film, can pick up a welcome packet anytime 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in downtown Franklin at the Chamber booth located at Center Theatre Property or the Amelia Belle Casino, 500 Lake Palourde Road in Amelia.

The packet will include the map of the route which travels from downtown Franklin to Amelia, coupons, raffle tickets, trivia contest and more. Cars, motorcycles, jeeps, and trucks are invited to participate. There will be a free patch offered to the first 100 participants, but will also be available to be purchased for $5 until supplies run out. A seamstress will be available at the Chamber booth.

At 9 a.m., a Blessing of the Bikes will take place on Main Street in Franklin at the Center Theatre Lot. The car, motorcycle and rat rod show will also begin at this time located on the corner of Main and Willow streets. Registration for the show is 8-10 a.m. and is $20 for the first vehicle, $10 for each additional. The fee includes two meal tickets.

Food, craft, and merchandise vendors will be located along the bayou on Teche Drive in Downtown Franklin. Boat tours, boat races, photo opportunities and music will be located here as well. At noon, there will be a DJ on the bayou, followed by live music at the Captain America Stage on the Bayou featuring Low Down 2-5 p.m. and Déjà vu 5-8 p.m.

In commemoration of the movie there will be an “Easy Rider” exhibit at the Franklin Courthouse located at 101 Canal Drive 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and the movie itself will be available for free viewing 1-3 p.m.. at the Teche Theatre, 501 Main St., Franklin.