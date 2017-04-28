Bo Duhe

Duhe to speak on justice reform

Fri, 04/28/2017 - 10:58am zachary fitzgerald
Staff Report

Bo Duhe, district attorney for Louisiana’s 16th Judicial District, will discuss Gov. John Bel Edwards’ proposed criminal justice reform Monday in Morgan City.

Duhe will be the guest speaker during the St. Mary Industrial Group’s monthly meeting at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City.

The meeting will begin at noon, and SMIG will honor Advisory Board Chairman Charles Richard, who is retiring from serving on the board after over 40 years of service. Richard was one of three founding members of SMIG.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017