Duhe to speak on justice reform

Bo Duhe, district attorney for Louisiana’s 16th Judicial District, will discuss Gov. John Bel Edwards’ proposed criminal justice reform Monday in Morgan City.

Duhe will be the guest speaker during the St. Mary Industrial Group’s monthly meeting at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City.

The meeting will begin at noon, and SMIG will honor Advisory Board Chairman Charles Richard, who is retiring from serving on the board after over 40 years of service. Richard was one of three founding members of SMIG.