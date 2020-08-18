Duhe' named LDAA president

The Louisiana District Attorneys Association has announced that 16th Judicial District Attorney Martin Bofill “Bo” Duhe’ has been elected the association’s president.

Duhe’s district covers Iberia, St. Mary and St. Martin parishes.

Duhe’ began his term Saturday.

The association is composed of district attorneys, assistant district attorneys, district attorney investigators and their staff. It provides training and legal services statewide and also develops and promotes legislation to strengthen the justice system.

Its members are available for testimony before legislative committees.