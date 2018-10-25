Drug take-back Saturday

The Morgan City Police Department will be participating Saturday in the annual National Drug Take-Back Initiative.

The initiative is to encourage citizens to properly discard of old and outdated prescribed medications in their homes with no questions asked. Citizens are encouraged to remove any identifying markings or labels before turning over prescribed medications.

Collection points will be at Walgreens and the Neighborhood Market Walmart in Morgan City from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. For questions regarding which medications are allowed to be turned in, contact the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division at 985-380-4605.