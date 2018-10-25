Drug take-back Saturday

Thu, 10/25/2018 - 11:55am

The Morgan City Police Department will be participating Saturday in the annual National Drug Take-Back Initiative.

The initiative is to encourage citizens to properly discard of old and outdated prescribed medications in their homes with no questions asked. Citizens are encouraged to remove any identifying markings or labels before turning over prescribed medications.

Collection points will be at Walgreens and the Neighborhood Market Walmart in Morgan City from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. For questions regarding which medications are allowed to be turned in, contact the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division at 985-380-4605.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018