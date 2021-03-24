Drug arrests follow traffic stops

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

The dark tint on a Houma driver’s vehicle led to a Sheriff’s Office arrest on drug charges Monday, police reports said.

Also Monday, a Berwick speeding stop turned into an arrest for possession of methamphetamine.

St. Mary

Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 24 complaints and made these arrests:

—Keora Clay, 23, Houma, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Monday by the K9 Section on charges of inward outward view (window tint), possession of marijuana and prohibited acts (drug paraphernalia).

A K9 deputy was stationary facing eastbound traffic on U.S. 90 near the median of the La. 182 junction and observed a vehicle traveling in the left lane with extremely dark tint.

A traffic stop was conducted and identified the driver was Clay. Deputies detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.

K-9 Doerak was deployed to conduct an open-air sniff around the exterior of the vehicle. During further investigation, 2.5 grams of marijuana was located.

Clay was released on a summons to appear in court June 28.

—Deandre Weber, 34, Jeanerette, was arrested at 11:49 p.m. Monday on charges of improper lane usage, flight from an officer, possession of marijuana and open container. Weber was released on a summons to appear in court June 28.

—Dezzie Booty, 41, Morgan City, was arrested at 6:39 p.m. Monday on charges of introducing or possessing contraband in a municipal or parish prison or jail; and possession, distribution or sale of a legend drug without a prescription.

Bail has been set at $1,700.

Berwick

Police Chief David Leonard reported this arrest:

—Skylar Gibson 27, Gibson, was arrested at 4:55 a.m. Monday on charges of speeding, driving under suspension and possession of methamphetamine.

About 4:13 a.m. Monday, an officer with the Berwick Police Department was working traffic enforcement in the area of the U.S. 90 bridge when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

The officer’s radar indicated that the vehicle was traveling 84 mph in a 50 mph zone. A traffic stop was conducted on U.S. 90, and the driver was identified as Gibson. During the course of the stop, it was learned that Gibson’s license was suspended.

Gibson consented to a search of his vehicle, and officers located methamphetamine. Gibson was subsequently placed under arrest and later transported to Berwick Jail, where he was booked on the charges. He later posted a $2,500 bond and was released.

Morgan City

Police Chief James F. Blair reported that over the last 24-hour period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 42 calls for service and made these arrests:

—Eddy Vierra Lopez, North Crescent Street, Baltimore, was arrested at 10:50 a.m. Monday on a charge of driver must be licensed.

—Ramon Antonio Ponce, 39 Albah Avenue, Baltimore, was arrested at 11:23 a.m. Monday on a charge of unlawful possession of fraudulent documents.

—Wilburn Lee McCullom, 72, Railroad Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:24 p.m. Monday on a fugitive warrant from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

—Darrell Anthony Orgeron, 50, Second Street, Berwick, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Monday on a fugitive warrant from the Shreveport Police Department.

Assumption

Sheriff Leland Falcon reported this arrest:

— Harrison Kentrell Coupel, 28, Simmons Road, Napoleonville, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

The arrest followed a Tuesday morning incident near Belle Rose.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of Cosa Natural Road near Belle Rose in reference to an assault.

Deputies made contact with two individuals, one of whom was Coupel. Coupel advised that he was the person that had the gun.

Coupel further advised as to the location of the firearm. Deputies were able to recover the gun.

Deputies then traveled to another location and made contact with two separate individuals, who indicated that an altercation over a mobile home had occurred near Cosa Natural Road, and Coupel had brandished a firearm.

Coupel was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing.