Drug arrest follows traffic stop

A young woman is accused of failing to possess a driver’s license but successfully possessing marijuana and Xanax, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said.

— Hailey Madison Sorrells, 19, Legnon Court, Morgan City, was arrested at 3:46 a.m. Tuesday on charges of reckless operation of a vehicle, driver must be licensed, first-offense possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, obstruction of justice and introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

Officer conducted a traffic stop on La. 182 for a traffic violation and identified the driver as Sorrells. A computer check revealed Sorrells did not possess a valid driver’s license. She was found in possession of suspected marijuana and Xanax. S

She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking. Once at the Morgan City Police Department, officers discovered suspected marijuana concealed on Sorrels' person. She as additionally charged and incarcerated.

Blair also reported these arrests:

—Frankie Lane Tarver II, 30, 11th Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:12 p.m. Monday on warrants for failure to appear.

Officers came into contact with Tarver in the area of 11th Street. A warrant check revealed the City Court of Mor-gan City held active warrants for his arrest. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Daniel Ranew Rockwell, 23, Montana Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 1:22 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of domestic abuse-child endangerment law, criminal damage to property less than $1,000 and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers were called to the residence on Montana Street for a disturbance. They learned Rockwell had committed a battery on a minor child and damaged property.

During the investigation, Rockwell was found in possession of suspected marijuana. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise reported these arrests:

—Scott Paul Burke, 50, 1 Braquet Street, Loreauville, was arrested at 12:32 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of disturbing the peace-intoxicated. No bail has been set.

—Kriss Uggen, 24, North 11th Street, Thibodaux, was arrested at 5:38 p.m. on charges of criminal damage to property-simple, attempted theft and disturbing the peace-intoxicated. Uggen was released on a summons to appear Aug. 21.

—Matthew Christopher Adams, 26, Martin Lane, Amelia, was arrested at 7:39 p.m. Monday on a charge ille-gal use of weapons or dangerous instruments. Adams was released on a $10,000 bond.

—Christopher Michael Brown, 47, Elaine Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:14 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of synthetic cannabinoids and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brown was released on a summons to appear Aug. 21.