Drive-through coronavirus testing at TGMC facility in Houma

Terrebonne General Medical Center and Chabert Medical Center have partnered to provide drive-through coronavirus testing.

“We are committed to caring for and keeping safe our first responders and health care workers in an effort to keep them healthy so they may continue to provide care to our communities,” said Phyllis Peoples, TGMC president and CEO.

Beginning Thursday, March 26, and Friday, March 27, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., testing will be offered. First responders and health care workers are asked to call 858-7777 to schedule an appointment and must have a physician’s order. Testing will be performed at the TGMC Medical Arts facility, 855 Belanger St., Houma. This testing is open to ALL first responders and healthcare workers not just

TGMC and Chabert employees.

“Due to a limited supply of testing kits our drive-through testing is to care for those who are so graciously caring for our community right now on the front line in these unprecedented times,” said Tim Allen,

CEO, Ochsner Bayou Region: St. Anne & Chabert Medical Center.