Dragna, Voisin to meet in a runoff in Morgan City mayor's race

Morgan City voters will have to wait another month to learn who their next mayor will be as Lee Dragna and Kevin Voisin will square off in a Dec. 5 run-off after neither gained the clear majority in Tuesday’s general election.

Dragna, a Republican, received the most votes out of the combined 5,048 cast in early and absentee voting as well as the city’s 11 precincts. Dragna took home 48% (2,402), while Voisin, who is running without a party affiliation, received 38% of the votes, or 1,927.

The third candidate in the race, Republican Don Hicks, took home 14% of the votes with 719 ballots cast for him.

To win the race in the general election, any of the candidates had to earn 50% of the votes plus one vote.

"So far the people were starting to speak,” Dragna said Tuesday night. “They're getting to that point where they had enough, and I think Don did a really good job for a new person into politics. I think he's a really smart guy. He did well.”

Voisin said it was hard for one candidate to win outright in a three-person race and that he is excited moving forward in the runoff.

He said things will be different, predicting a smaller turnout due to the presidential race being complete and other distractions like the holidays and hunting season.

“I think we're going to get out and put our message out there we're the best person to lead Morgan City forward,” Voisin said. “I'm going to get out and work hard and try to spread my message. ... I'm going to give it my all and put it in the voters’ hands and put it in God's hands, and that's all you can do."

With the race now down to two candidates, each offered a message to Hicks’ voters.

Dragna said that he and Hicks are similar in their approach to fixing the economy, but Dragna felt he had a way to do it faster.

"Those people that voted for Don, I don't think it was a bad thing to do,” he said. “It wasn't a bad choice. You picked your poison. I would like to have those votes, because we're both Republicans and we both feel basically the same way. I just want to keep this clean."

Voisin said he would be meeting with Hicks soon and would like to have he and his voters join the Voisin campaign. He also said he would like to flip some of the voters who cast ballots for Dragna in the general election.

Voisin said he thinks it's "an all-new race," one that is winnable.

"I think he may have peaked at whatever number he may have had, and with a different turnout, the race can go either way," Voisin said.

Hicks offered his thanks to his supporters.

"I thank everybody that supported me, the people that helped in my campaign and the people who voted for me,” he said. “I really appreciate it."