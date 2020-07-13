Doors locked at Berwick Town Hall; call first

Berwick Town Hall is open for business but the doors are locked, and customers should call prior to visiting.

Berwick Mayor Duval Arthur said the move was made after Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a mandate requiring face masks in public statewide, beginning Monday.

Those needing services should call the town at 985-384-8858, and they will be met at the door. Patrons must wear a mask.

Town Hall is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Also, Berwick’s Town Council meeting Tuesday will be closed to the public, but it will be televised on KQKI 95.3 FM’s Facebook page. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.