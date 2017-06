Submitted Photo

Several members of the cast of Children’s Theater were guests of the East St Mary Kiwanis Club to accept a donation supporting the arts for local youths. Pictured in front are Kiwanian Cal Carrier and cast members Immogen Richard, Anthony Saleme and Ethan Kahl. In the bottom row are cast members Chloe Lovell and Colin Knapp and Kiwanian Shelby McCarty.