Submitted Photo

M C Bank recently made its annual adopt-a-school donation to Bayou Vista Elementary. From left, with Bayou Vista Elementary are Brigett Mabile, Karri Lipari, Pam Mahaffey, Chrissy Harrison and Ronica LaPoint. With M C Bank: Jason Bailey and Vicki Laubach. With BVES: Mindy Loupe, Tamatha King and Shelia Scott. The picture was published Wednesday with the school incorrectly identified.