Donating supplies for Bayou Vista Elementary
Mon, 08/12/2019 - 12:16pm
Submitted Photo
Bayou Vista Elementary Principal Kiante Gunner thanked the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office for donating school supplies for students recently.
Submitted Photo
