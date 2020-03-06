Disturbances result in two arrests

Staff Report

A pair of disturbances Tuesday evening on Ditch Avenue and Apple Street landed two people in jail, Chief James F. Blair said.

—Dean Joseph Beranek, 34, of Burchfield Lane, Ber-wick, was arrested at 4:47 p.m., Tuesday on a charge of remaining after forbidden.

Officers were called to a residence on Ditch Avenue for a disturbance. They learned Dean Beranek came to the residence and caused a disturbance. During the investigation, officers learned Beranek was previously barred from the property.

Officers were able to locat-ed Beranek and place him under arrest. He was trans-ported to the Morgan City Police Department for book-ing and incarceration.

—Brandy L. Johnson, 32, of North Eighth Street, Thibodaux, was arrested at 6:34 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of remaining after forbidden.

Officers were called to a residence on Apple Street for a disturbance. They came into contact with Brandy L. John-son.

Officers learned Johnson had been previously barred from the property. She was placed under arrested and trans-ported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Blair said the Morgan City Police Department respond-ed to 48 calls of service over the 24-hour period, resulting in these arrests:

—Chastity Buford, 44, Prairie Road, Franklin, at 12:55 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for disturbing the peace.

—Chastity Buford turned herself in on an active war-rant held by the Morgan City Police Department. She was booked and incarcerated at the Morgan City Police Department.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise that in the 24-hour reporting period, the Sher-iff’s Office responded to 27 complaints and made the following ar-rests:

—Christopher Verrett, 37, of Robert Street, Franklin, was arrested at noon Tuesday on a vicious animals charge.

Verrett was released on a summons to appear June 29.

—Brock Matthew Menard, 33, of Jupiter Street, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:09 a.m. Thursday on a charge of brake lights required and driving under suspension.

Menard was released on a summons to appear June 29.

Berwick Police Chief David S. Leonard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported on arrests.