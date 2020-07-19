Disturbance expected to move into Gulf; small chance of intensifying

From the National Hurricane Center

For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. A tropical wave located over Hispaniola and the adjacent waters of

the southwestern Atlantic is expected to move west-northwestward

over the next several days and enter the southeastern Gulf of

Mexico by late Tuesday, and then move across the central Gulf on

Wednesday and reach the northwestern Gulf on Thursday. This

disturbance is currently producing disorganized shower activity,

but environmental conditions are expected to become at least

marginally conducive for development by Wednesday or Thursday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.

Forecaster Beven