Discovery in the dome

Submitted Photo

The Louisiana Art & Science Center Discovery Dome Portable Planetarium recently spent a day at Central Catholic Elementary School. The immersive planetarium experience is a state-of-the-art, full dome, HD theater. The inflatable and room-sized Discovery presented three separate shows to different grade levels. Pre-K3, Pre-K4, and kindergarten students experienced "One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure;" grades 1, 2, and 4 viewed "Magic Tree House Space Mission;" and grades 3 and 5 participated in "Earth’s Wild Ride." Bottom Photo: Trish Vining’s second graders are being led into the dome by LASM employee Hali Krista. Top Photo: Excited Pre-K3 students Bentley Chau and Madison Garrett exit the dome with teacher Heather Walker.