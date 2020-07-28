Diocese schools outline lunch, bus plans

Changes in food service and bus transportation are among the things that parents of students attending schools in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux need to be aware of this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those topics were among those discussed by Diocesan Superintendent of Catholic Schools Suzanne Troxclair in the latest in a series of YouTube videos released Friday regarding returning to school.

Troxclair said parents will have the choice of sending their student to school with lunch or eating the school lunch.

“Now, due to again size restrictions and trying to just limit the movement of students, many of our schools are not utilizing their cafeterias or at least not to the same degree that they would have to feed the students in the cafeteria,” Troxclair said. “Many of them will be eating either in their classrooms, in alternate settings in the school, outside on pretty days when that’s allowed, so it will look different.”

As for bus transportation, that is something that parents need to weigh the pros and cons, too, Troxclair said, as with the current Phase 2 restrictions, buses will be limited to 50% capacity.

“Bus service will only be available once the public school system starts in-person instruction,” she said.

St. Mary Parish Schools will begin classes Aug. 10, while the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux will begin classes that same week.

In terms of hydration, water fountains will not be utilized due to the current restrictions. Instead, students will utilize water bottles.

“Some schools are actually providing a specific bottle from their school for those students,” Troxclair said.

She also said many schools have touchless water bottle filling stations that will be in use.

“Many of the schools are asking parents in their plans to provide water bottles for their children to bring to school,” she said.

To view the complete video on these topics, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=avwdzwbFHVQ&t=327s.