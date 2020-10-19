Deputies make three arrests on marijuana charges

Deputies made two arrests late last week on charges of possession of marijuana and one for possession of the synthetic kind.

—Deairiuse King, 19, South Main Street, Bude, Mississippi, was arrested at 10:05 p.m. Thursday on improper lane usage, driving must be licensed, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

King was released on a summons to appear Jan. 7.

—Clifton James Escort Jr., 42, Greenwood Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 1:21 a.m. Friday on charges of driving while intoxicated, hit and run, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Escort was also arrested on two warrants for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. No bail has been set.

—Heather M. Theriot, 43, Perrett Street, Franklin, was arrested by the Narcotics section at 2:37 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of suboxen and entering contraband into a penal institute. No bail has been set.

Smith also reported these arrests:

—Jeremy Earl Gamble Jr., 22, Elaine Street, Bayou L'Ourse, was arrested at 12:59 p.m. Thursday on a charge of driving under suspension. Gamble was released on a summons to appear Jan. 7.

—Morris Franklin Hankins, 51, La. 182, Garden City, was arrested at 12:46 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for domestic abuse. Hankins was released on a $5,000 bond.

—Terrance Robinson, 43, St. Joseph Street, Franklin, was arrested at 4:14 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for possession or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons. Robinson was released on a $100,000 bond.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported this arrest:

—Michael Johnson, 25, Fourth Street, Berwick, was arrested at 12:36 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Berwick Officers observed a vehicle on Fairview Drive near Cloverdale Drive with only one operating tail light. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Johnson.

While in contact with Johnson, officers detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A search was conducted with marijuana and drug paraphernalia being located inside the vehicle. Johnson was placed under arrest and transported to Berwick Jail. Johnson was booked on the charges and was later released on a $3,750 bond.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

—Harpheet Singh, 40, Victor II Boulevard, Morgan City, was arrested at 5:28 p.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace-intoxicated.

Officers were called to the area of Federal Avenue and Brashear Avenue about an intoxicated individual causing a disturbance. They came into contact with Harpheet.

Officers observed he was in an intoxicated condition. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Brennan Norton Skinner, 28, Grace Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 12:35 a.m. Friday on warrants for failure to appear.

Officers were called to an Oriole Street address for a disturbance. They came into contact with Skinner.

A warrant check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held active warrants for his arrest. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

—Hailey Marie Rodrigue, 33, Half Oak Drive, Thibodaux, was arrested Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of Klonopin (Clonazepam), possession of Suboxone, possession of drug para-phernalia, possession of marijuana, unlawful to smell model glue/toxic vapors or to sell to minors.

On Thursday morning, deputies responded to a possible medical emergency at a Labadieville business. Depu-ties observed a woman, now identified as Rodrigue, inside the vehicle, and she appeared to be sleepy and con-fused.

Deputies noted items inside the vehicle consistent with illegal drug activity.

Upon searching the vehicle, deputies seized illegal drugs and related paraphernalia.

Rodrigue was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center

pending a bond hearing.

–Cameron Ashley Johnson, 19, Belle Journee, Geismar, was arrested Tuesday on charges of aggravated battery and simple criminal damage to property (felony).

Deputies responded to a call on Jacobs Street near Bertanville and made contact with the complainant, who advised that when he arrived at the residence in question, he observed a vehicle parked in the driveway. the vehicle was occupied by Johnson.

The complainant advised Johnson was not permitted to be on the property.

Johnson became angry and attempted to drive out of the driveway striking the complainant. Johnson is ac-cused of throwing a rock into the complainant’s windshield.

Warrants were obtained for Johnson’s arrest.

Johnson was arrested at the sheriff’s main office. He was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center and released on a $25,000 bond.