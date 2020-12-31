Deputies make arrest in home invasion

An investigation into a home invasion Wednesday has resulted in the arrest of a Patterson man, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Tyson Jeffrey James Celestine, 32, Patterson, was arrested at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and on a warrant for home invasion and armed robbery.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to an address near Zenor Road and U.S. 90 in reference to an armed robbery in which the complainant said that three male subjects entered the home and robbed them at gunpoint.

Through the investigation, Celestine was developed as one of the suspects. Detectives obtained a search warrant for his residence and upon executing the warrant, a pound of marijuana was found.

Celestine was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail has been set at $550,000.

The investigation into the armed robbery/home invasion continues, the Sheriff's Office said.. If you have any information regarding this crime, please call 337-828-1960 or send tips and information on our website at www.stmaryso.com. You can remain anonymous.