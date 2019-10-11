Decision day is Saturday for St. Mary voters

Nearly 4,700 St. Mary people have already cast ballots for Saturday’s primary. Soon it will be time for the rest to vote.

Polls will be open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday as St. Mary voters help pick statewide officials, state legislators and parishwide office-holders. If you’re in line at 8 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

A photo ID is required for voting. If you lack an ID, you’ll be asked to fill out an affidavit and permitted to vote.

The general election for any necessary runoffs will be Nov. 16. Early voting will be Nov. 2-9, excluding Sunday.

You can find your voting precinct and a sample ballot at www.GeauxVote.com or the Geaux Vote smartphone app.

Election results can be viewed in real time via GeauxVote Mobile or the secretary of state’s website at www.sos.la.gov.

The Registrar of Voters Office reports that 4,676 St. Mary voters cast early ballots either in person or by mail, or about 14% of the 32,870 registered voters.

Parishes reported brisk numbers in the Sept. 28-Oct. 5 early voting period.

It’s not clear whether that indicates high voter interest or just a desire to beat the lines at the polls.

The hottest race in St. Mary has been for sheriff, where incumbent Blaise Smith is being challenged by Morgan City Mayor Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi and retired Louisiana State Police trooper Todd Pellerin.

Smith edged Grizzaffi out of last year’s runoff to pick a successor for Sheriff Mike Hebert, who had resigned.

Smith went on to beat interim incumbent Scott Anslum in the runoff.

St. Mary voters will also be asked to pick a successor for state Rep. Sam Jones, the Franklin Democrat who is term-limited.

Five candidates qualified to run for the open seat: Raymond Harris, Javon Charles, Vincent St. Blanc, Chet Howard and Shawn Canty.

In District 51, incumbent state Rep. Beryl Amedee, a Republican from Terrebonne Parish, is being challenged by Clayton Voisin.

The St. Mary Parish Council is due for a big turnover in this election. Seven of the 11 seats are on Saturday’s ballot. The only incumbent on Saturday’s ballot is Dale Rogers, who is leaving his current seat to run for At-Large District 9, one of three at-large districts.

Incumbents Craig Mathews, J Ina, Patrick Hebert and James Bennett qualified without opposition.

At the top of the ticket, incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, has been the leader in the polls, but it’s not clear whether he can get the primary majority he needs to avoid a runoff with U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham or Eddie Rispone, both Republicans.

Voters will also be asked to approve four constitutional amendments. The amendments would create a property tax exemption for goods bound for the Outer Continental Shelf; add a couple of schools to the eligibility list for the Education Excellence Fund; allow the state tax appeals board to rule on the constitutionality of taxes and rulings; and allow New Orleans to create property tax exemptions for affordable housing.