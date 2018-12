American flags around the Tri-City area, including this one in front of Coburn's Supply on U.S 90 in Bayou Vista, have been lowered in memory of former President George H.W. Bush, who died Friday. President Donald J. Trump has ordered the federal government closed Wednesday for a national day of mourning. Flags on public buildings are flying at half-staff for 30 days.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker