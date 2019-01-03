Day of Giving registration will begin Monday

Staff Report

The second annual South Louisiana Giving Day will be held May 9. Registration will open on Monday and end March 1.

Nonprofit organizations, churches and schools who are interested in participating must register and attend one orientation meeting. The meetings will be 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday and at 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Jan. 10.

A representative from an interested organization must signup online at www.SOLAGivingDay.org/about.

SOLA Giving Day is a 24-hour, online fundraising event that begins at midnight and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. CST. During this period, the general public can make a tax-deductible, online donation to the organization of their choice by visiting www.SOLAGivingDay.org.

The goal of SOLA Giving Day is to inspire the community to come together to contribute as many charitable dollars as possible.

For more information about SOLA Giving Day or how to participate, contact Lauren Breaux at solagivingday@cfacadiana.org.

SOLA Giving Day is a project of Community Foundation of Acadiana . CFA is a south Louisi-ana’s philanthropic organization benefiting the region, with a particular focus on the parishes of Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Mary, St. Martin and Vermilion. CFA has realized cumulative gifts exceeding $225 million.