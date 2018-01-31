Dancing up a storm

Local dancers were tapping with the pros at the recent performance of Two on Tap at the Community Concert Association of Morgan City’s offering on Jan. 9. Dance World, Dominique’s, Dance Studio, and Gotta’ Dance participated in the organization’s student outreach. From Dance World: Aly Burton, Kelsey Crochet, Devan Gallegos, Kristina Theriot and Tayla Weary. Gotta’ Dance: Jolie Boudreaux, Landyn Lacoste, Bree Mitchell and Bailey Womack. Dominique’s Dance Studio: Brenna Laubach, Molly Doiron, Gabby Grizzaffi, Alyssa Landry and Daniel Mincey Two on Tap stars Melissa Giattino and Ron DeStefano welcomed the students and commended their performance. “They were all very courteous, well-prepared, and acted professionally," said association President Floyd Cloutier. “Side Street Strutters” is the next community concert slated for March 8, at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium.

