Dancing with the Stars supports Project Graduation

Mon, 03/12/2018 - 10:06am Anonymous

The Morgan City Project Graduation Committee is hosting the Fourth Dancing with the Stars to raise money for the seniors of MCHS Cass of 2018 Lock in.
The dancing event will be Saturday, March 24, at the Municipal auditorium
The social hour will begin at 6 p.m. and the judging will begin at 7 p.m.
Tables for eight people are being sold for $200.
Six couples have been practicing to perfect a choreographed dance for judging and to win the mirror ball trophy.

