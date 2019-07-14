Daily Review will not publish Monday

Sun, 07/14/2019 - 6:50pm

The continuing power outage in Morgan City will prevent us from publishing a Monday edition of The Daily Review.

We'll continue to post updated information here and on our Facebook page.

The power outage affects not only lights and air-conditioning but also the servers we use for processing photos and stories and for email. Dated material that can't wait until Tuesday may be emailed to bdeckerjr@gmail.com. We'll post dated material to our website.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019