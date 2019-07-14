Daily Review will not publish Monday
Sun, 07/14/2019 - 6:50pm
The continuing power outage in Morgan City will prevent us from publishing a Monday edition of The Daily Review.
We'll continue to post updated information here and on our Facebook page.
The power outage affects not only lights and air-conditioning but also the servers we use for processing photos and stories and for email. Dated material that can't wait until Tuesday may be emailed to bdeckerjr@gmail.com. We'll post dated material to our website.