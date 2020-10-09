Curfews in place for Franklin, Baldwin, Chartenton

Local officials have instituted curfews from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday for Franklin, Baldwin and Charenton as Hurricane Delta approaches the coast.

A voluntary evacuation has been called for in St. Mary west of the Calumet Cut. A mandatory evacuation order is in place for areas between the Intracoastal Waterway and the coast.

Officials are asking people not to drive to evacuated areas, including Cypremort Point and Burns Point, to sightsee.

They're also advising people who leave their homes not to post that fact on social media.