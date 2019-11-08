Critical need for O-negative blood donors

MORGAN CITY— O-negative blood supplies are critically low and there is an urgent need for blood donations. In response, Vitalant has issued a critical need for blood donations from O-negative donors. In emergency situations, doctors reach for type O-negative blood first. Only nine percent of the population has O-negative blood, making it imperative that all eligible donors donate on a regular basis.

Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Fast Track Health History the day they donate at vitalant.org.

Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16-years-old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 and 17 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian.

“With the holiday season upon us, it is imperative that all eligible blood donors donate,” says James Dugger, Division President for Vitalant’s Southeast and Southcentral divisions. “We typically see over a 20% decline in donations during the holiday season, however with increased travel and activity, the need for blood increases. I strongly encourage all blood donors, especially those with type O-negative blood, to give blood as soon as possible.”

Find a Vitalant donation location near you and make an appointment to give at vitalant.org or call 877-25VITAL. Walk-ins are welcome.