Country Showdown set for June 21

The 2019 KQKI Country Music Showdown will be held Friday, June 21 in conjunction with Rhythms on the Rivers in downtown Morgan City. The winner will perform on Labor Day at the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival.

Entries into the showdown will be accepted through June 11. Forms may be downloaded at www.kqki.com.

KQKI is partnering with Café JoJo’s, which hosts Rhythms on the River, to hold the country showdown. The showdown will last from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the stage outside of Café JoJo’s on Front Street. South 70, Toni O & Blue Eyed Soul Revue and the 2018 KQKI Country Music Showdown winner, Brittney Billiot, will also be performing. Bay City Bistro is another partner in the event.

Rhythms on the River features live music on Fridays from late April through part of June. Deja Vu is the scheduled band this Friday.

Officials had originally planned to hold the showdown in April during the Cypress Sawmill Festival at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson. However, sawmill festival organizers canceled the festival due to heavy rain and flooding that occurred at the park.