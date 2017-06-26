Country Showdown promotion coming to Morgan City

The 36th annual Country Showdown is coming to Morgan City. KQKI 95.3 FM has teamed up with the Bayou BBQ Bash to host the country music talent search and radio promotion July 14.

Designed to find the most promising country music talent in the United States for the past 36 years, the Country Showdown gives aspiring artists a chance to launch their professional careers. Thousands of performers compete annually for the Country Showdown title.

According to KQKI Sation Manager Bryan Protich, the Country Showdown is an exciting community event that provides aspiring artists in our area an opportunity for regional semifinal and national exposure, while promoting a greater appreciation of Country music.

“This is a new and exciting year, as we are teaming up with the annual Bayou BBQ Bash. There are a lot of new changes with the Country Showdown as well," Protich said.

“Participants will go to one of our participating sponsors to receive an online code, and new this year, all entries will be done online at www.thecountryshowdown.com.”

Acts will compete locally for a chance to advance to one of 30 regional finals, where the winner will receive $1,000. KQKI will be awarding cash and trophies from D&L Trophies for first, second and third place.

According to Protich, also new this year, when you sign up for the Country Showdown, entries will receive a season’s worth of artist mentoring and development through the Country Showdown’s backstage area.

Participating artists will have access to insider industry tips, networking, webinars, a private Facebook group and more. Complete details are available online.

Codes are available at these participating sponsors:

—In Morgan City: Advance Physical Therapy, 1340 Elm St.; Taco Bell, 1005 Greenwood St.; CC’s Coffee House, 1051 Marguerite St.; Courtesy Toyota, 1105 Brashear Ave.; and Courtesy Ford, GMC, Buick, 1051 Victor II Blvd..

—In Berwick: AJ Dohmann Chevrolet, 802 Robison St. and AJ Dohmann Chrysler, 802 Robison St.

—In Franklin: Courtesy Pre-Owned, 2017 Main St.