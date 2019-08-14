Councilman enters plea in stalking case

St. Mary Parish Councilman James Bennett of Morgan City has entered a guilty plea to one of the charges he faced after a series of three arrests in a year, KATC reported.

Bennett recently qualified for a new term without opposition in Parish Council District 7.

Bennett, 50, entered his plea during an arraignment. The court then sentenced Bennett to six months in the parish jail and suspended the sentence. He will also have pay court costs and do 20 hours of community service

The stalking charge stemmed from a February arrest on a stalking charge. He was arrested in May and accused of possessing steroids when Louisiana State Police raided his home. Within a week, he was arrested again and accused of violating a protective order.