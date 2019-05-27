Corps to open Morganza Floodway

Mississippi River Commission President and United States Army Corps Of Engineers Mississippi Valley Division Commander Maj. Gen. Richard Kaiser has approved the request to operate the Morganza Control Structure and Floodway. If forecasted conditions remain unchanged, the operation will begin June 2, a news release said.

This opening would be just the third time the floodway has been operated, the other times coming in 1973 and 2011.

Current forecasts indicate that the river will reach a stage in excess of 62 feet at Red River Landing on June 5. Based on this information, New Orleans District Commander Col. Michael Clancy requested permission to operate the Morganza Floodway to prevent the flood control structure from overtopping, to minimize stress in levees reaches and to preserve encroachment on freeboard downstream, the release stated.

State officials already announced Friday that they are installing a temporary barge floodgate on Bayou Chene in anticipation of the operation of Morganza, which will send more water to the Atchafalaya Basin.