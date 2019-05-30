Corps delays Morganza opening to June 6

Based on the current forecast, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is delaying operation of the Morganza Floodway until June 6. Officials had initially stated they would begin opening Morganza June 2.

The Mississippi River is predicted to reach 60 ft. at the structure June 9 instead of the previously forecasted June 5. The Army Corps of Engineers only intends to operate the structure when needed as to not put additional water into the Atchafalaya Basin, a news release said. The National Weather Service now predicts the Atchafalaya River will crest June 18 near 10 feet at Morgan City.