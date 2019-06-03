Corps delays Morganza opening again until June 9

Based on the current forecast, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is delaying operation of the Morganza Floodway until June 9, a news release said.

The Corps initially stated it would operate the spillway June 2, but then delayed the opening until June 6 before delaying it another time.

The Mississippi River is predicted to reach 60 feet at the structure June 12 instead of the previously forecasted June 9. The Corps of Engineers only intends to operate the structure when needed as to not put additional water into the Atchafalaya Basin.

Officials will continue to monitor the forecast daily.