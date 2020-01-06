Company: Natural gas leak was repaired quickly

The Thursday night natural gas leak that led to the evacuation of River Road-area homes in Berwick was repaired quickly by replacing a part, said a spokeswoman for the gas line’s owner.

The amount of gas released didn’t reach the recordable threshold under federal and state law, said Megan Wright, EnLink Midstream’s corporate communications and public affairs manager.

“Although non-reportable, Enlink made a courtesy notification to HAZMAT,” Wright said in an email.

A Louisiana State Police hazardous materials unit answered the call, along with the Berwick Police Department, the Berwick Volunteer Fire Department and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Police reported that they got the call about 7:30 p.m. Thursday reporting the leak near River Road in southwestern Berwick.

More than two dozen people were told to leave their homes near the leak. Air monitoring resulted in an all-clear announcement about three hours after the initial call.

The sound of the escaping gas led to the initial call, not the characteristic natural gas smell.

The gas in the EnLink transmission line, which is used to transport natural gas from one collection or distribution center to another, was not odorized.

Natural gas has no odor or color. Before gas is piped to homes and businesses, a chemical is added to give gas a noticeable odor so that people can detect leaks.

Atmos Energy of Louisiana says on its website that many companies use a chemical called mercaptan, which gives natural gas an odor often described as being like rotten eggs.

“Consistent with state and federal law, the gas in this transmission line is not odorized,” EnLink’s Wright said in her email. “Typically, natural gas is odorized by the local distribution company where it will be provided to consumers.”