Community Peace Rally on Saturday in Morgan City

Staff Report

The concerns over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis have spread across the nation. Those events have touched the Tri-City area, too.

—A Community Peace Rally is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Morgan City’s Lawrence Park.

The event invites participants to hear from Mayor Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi other officials, and local residents.

—B&G Foods posted a Facebook statement saying the Morgan City-based restaurant company “stands with communities across the country to put an end to any and all injustice and oppression for all.”

The company said this week that it had been notified that a former employee “posted a comment o ntheir personal social media account referring to the protests currently going on across the nation.”

“The comments are in no way representative of B&G Foods ownership,” the post said.

“B&G Foods, operators of Taco Bell restaurants, has in the past and continues to promote a zero tolerance policy of any type of prejudice, harassment or mistreatment of any kind within our organization.”

The offending Facebook post said, “I want those animals shot in the street for destroying peoples lives and business!” The post has since been removed.

—Small and more personal protests have cropped up around the area, too, including one by Josh Stewart on Saturday in Patterson. Main Street was nearly empty as residents gathered at Patterson High for graduation, but Stewart received a few responses to his sign urging people to honk their horns in opposition to injustice.

“I’m just tired of seeing it, man,” Stewart said. “You see it in life, and you see it on TV. We’ve got to change the narrative. To me it’s not a black or white thing. It’s right or wrong.”