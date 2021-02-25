Community Foundation names new board members

Community Foundation of Acadiana has appointed new members and elected officers to its 2021 Board of Directors, which governs the organization.

Long-time board member, Jerry Shea, Jr., has been elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors; Jason Freyou has been elected as Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors; Clay Darnall has been elected as Secretary/Treasurer. Two new members – Brach Myers and Mary Werner have also joined CFA’s board of directors. The appointments were effective January 1, 2021.

“Brach Myers and Mary Werner each bring a wealth of experience, knowledge and energy that will help CFA create lasting impacts in our communities,” said Jerry Shea Jr, new board chair of CFA “We are pleased to welcome them to our board of directors.”

Jerry Shea, Jr., Board Chair, is a native of New Iberia, Louisiana, received his B.S. in Petroleum Engineering from Louisiana State University in 1972 and his MBA from LSU in 1974. He is the co-owner of Touché Ventures, LLC, and the Managing Partner of Stupp Coatings LLC, as the Director of Business Development. Mr. Shea has also been very active in the community and educational arena. He sits on the Board of the Community Foundation of Acadiana, presently serving as chair. Jerry served as a Member of the LSU Board of Supervisors for six years and as its Chairman in 2007 & 2008. He is a member of the TAF Top 100 Tigers, Member of the LSU Alumni Association & the LSU Foundation, an inductee into the LSU Alumni Hall of Distinction, served as a Member of the Board for the Alumni Association, and as its Chairman in 1999-2000. He served on the Tiger Athletic Foundation (TAF) Board of Directors from 2012-2019. The LSU E. J. Ourso College of Business inducted Jerry into its Hall of Distinction in 2010. Delta Tau Delta Fraternity gave its Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014 and LSU its Greek Excellence Award in 2016 to Mr. Shea. He is married to Beverly Shea, has two children, and 4 grandchildren.

Jason Freyou, Vice Chair, is a native of New Iberia and is Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer at Home Bancorp, Inc. and Home Bank, N.A. Jason is a Certified Public Accountant, holds a Finance Degree from Louisiana State University and is a graduate of the U.S. Army Finance School. He is an Army veteran with 13 years of active and reserve service, having attained the rank of Captain. Jason has served on various corporate and non-profit boards over the years and currently serves on the boards and executive committees of the Community Foundation of Acadiana and the Louisiana Bankers Association. He also serves on the St. Bernard Catholic Church Finance Commission and is a longtime member of the Civic Club du Pont Breaux. Jason is active in homeschool athletics as a coach and advisor to Acadiana Christian Athletics. Jason and his wife Cindy Carpenter Freyou of Baton Rouge have five children and one grandchild and make their home in Breaux Bridge.

Clay Darnall, Secretary/Treasurer, is senior shareholder with Darnall, Sikes & Frederick, Clay also serves on the Firm's Executive Committee and is the Chairman of the Management Advisory Committee. Clay specializes in income taxation and business consulting. He is a graduate of University of Southwestern Louisiana (now University of Louisiana at Lafayette) with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. Clay believes in the importance of giving back to the community. He currently sits on the board of the Community Foundation of Acadiana, the Children’s Museum of Acadiana and the Beaver Club of Lafayette.

Brach Myers is Senior Vice President of Growth and Strategic Partnerships at LHC Group, a Nasdaq listed company providing post-acute healthcare services across the United States. He has helped to foster partnerships between the Acadiana based company and some of the leading healthcare systems and providers in the U.S. During and after his business administration studies at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, he served in various roles at LHC Group. Brach is a graduate of the Center for Creative Leadership’s LDP Program, has previously served the Emerging Leaders Council for the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, and is a current appointee of the Lafayette Parish Government Recreation Commission. In addition, Brach currently serves as Chairman of Boys & Girls Clubs in Louisiana, Vice Chairman for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Louisiana Alliance (a 501c4 advocacy group), and the investment approval committee board for the Ochsner / Lafayette General Foundation Innovation Fund. Brach has served as past Finance Chair for the St. Landry Parish Veterans Memorial Project and past Chair of the Louisiana Boys & Girls Clubs Area Council. Born and raised in Palmetto, a small rural town in north St. Landry Parish, Brach along with his wife Carly and son Emile, now reside in Lafayette.

Mary Werner serves as Director and Vice President of The Sweet Lake Land & Oil Company and The North American Land Company which are both family-founded and owned. Werner is also a director of CKX Lands Inc., Werner has a strong commitment to community service. She currently serves on the LSU Board of Supervisors, representing the 3rd Congressional District. She is proud to have served on many boards including, the Committee of 100, Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, Second Harvest Food Bank, American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, among others.

Werner grew up in Leesville, Louisiana. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration at Brenau Women's College in Georgia. She is the proud parent of three children.

Continuing their duties as board members are Rob Eddy, Dr. Dee Garrett, Elena Arcos Kenezek, Greg Hamer, Jim Parkerson Roy (executive committee members), Christa Billeaud, Bill Fenstermaker, Anita Fontenot, Randy Haynie, Bill Hendrix, Pat Patout, Allyson Pharr, Wayne Phillips, and Rodney Savoy.