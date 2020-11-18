Community Concert Association, slowed by COVID, plans virtual holiday music

While no concerts have been canceled, the Community Concert Association of Morgan City is in a holding pattern for its season due to COVID-19 restrictions.

It’s the first time since the association, which has provided the area entertainment since 1947, has had a disruption to its season, President Floyd Cloutier said.

“We can’t provide any live concerts at the moment because of the restrictions on sizes of crowds inside a building, so basically everything for the fall this season has been put on hold and hopefully can be rescheduled,” he said.

According to the organization’s website, seven concerts are scheduled for this season: The Everly Set, We’ve Only Just Begun, Sultans of String, Celtic Angels, Fernando Varela & William Joseph, Sweet Dreams: Mandy Barnett Sings Patsy Cline and Atlantic City Boys.

While the fall season is in a holding pattern, Cloutier said a free Christmas concert will be available for the public to view on the group’s website, www.morgancitylive.com, Dec. 4-6. The concert, which originally was not scheduled, was organized by the organization’s booking agent.

“Some of our past performers are doing Christmas songs and just trying to get people into the Christmas spirit,” Cloutier said.

An access code to view the concert will be available on the website.

“We want to keep music going in the community and try to provide a little entertainment,” Cloutier said.

The association’s season typically runs from September until April or May, but there has been discussion about a late start and finish to this year’s season.

“It may run through June this year if we can schedule anything at all,” Cloutier said.

Due to the uncertainty with COVID-19, Cloutier said no tickets were sold yet for this year’s season.

The Community Concert Association has between 600 and 700 members, with membership coming outside the parish from areas like Houma, Thibodaux, New Iberia and Pierre Part.

Members should monitor the organization’s website for any updates to the season.

“Hang in there, and we will come back one day,” Cloutier said.