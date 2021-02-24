Community clean-up, Stuff the Truck for Texas this weekend

After last week’s cold-related cabin fever, Saturday will offer a couple of opportunities to get out and about and do some good at the same time.

The Operation Beautification clean-up event in Morgan City, originally scheduled for Feb. 13, has been rescheduled for Saturday. Also Saturday across the river in Patterson, the city government is sponsoring a Stuff the Truck event to help Texans affected by the winter weather.

The Operation Beautification Phase 1 event will begin by gathering volunteers at 8 a.m. Saturday at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium.

The clean-up is scheduled to run until noon.

The Patterson event will collect water for people in Texas, where millions of people are without water service after last week’s sub-freezing weather.

The collection will be 7:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Cypress Point Market in Place Norman Shopping Center in Patterson.

The truck loaded with water will leave for Texas at noon.