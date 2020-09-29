Commerce Department extends Census deadline

Tue, 09/29/2020 - 11:25am

Gov. John Bel Edwards praised the decision by the U.S. secretary of commerce to extend the U.S. 2020 Census filing deadline to Oct. 5.
“This is great news, and I implore all Louisianans who have not completed their Census form to make every effort to do so within the next several days,” said Edwards.
“Every person in every household should be counted from the youngest to the oldest. This opportunity only comes once every 10 years. It takes just minutes to fill out but the impact is far reaching. Currently, Louisiana is lagging behind the rest of the country in our participation rate, jeopardizing millions of federal dollars to improve our communities. We can and must do better. The census will determine how we are represented in Congress and how much in federal funding our state will receive for vital services such as health care, education and roads. Now is the time for everyone to be counted.”
You can find out information and file by visiting My2020Census.gov.

