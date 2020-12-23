Cocaine, marijuana, meth figure in arrests

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

Morgan City police and St. Mary deputies made three arrests Monday on charges related to possession of cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine.

Morgan City

Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

—Christopher Demarco Barr, 38, 14th Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 3:03 a.m. Monday on charges of improper lane usage, no driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana and cocaine.

—Kurt Patrick Melancon, 50, North Bayou Black Road, Gibson, was arrested at 3:30 a.m. Monday on a charge of possession of cocaine and on a warrant for failure to appear and a probation violation.

An officer on patrol observed a traffic violation in the area of La. 182 and Florence Street. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as Barr along with his passenger, Melancon.

A computer check revealed Barr’s driver’s license was under suspension.

During the traffic stop, Barr was found in possession of suspected marijuana, cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

A warrant check revealed City Court of Morgan City held active warrants for Melancon. He was additionally found in possession of suspected cocaine. Barr and Melancon were placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Jonathon Lee Singleton, 50, Gabriel Street, Patterson, was arrested at 10:17 a.m. on a warrant for four counts of failure to appear for trial.

Singleton was located at the Berwick Police Department and placed under arrest on active warrants held by the City Court of Morgan City.

He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Curtis Paul Gaudet, 48, Lake Palourde Road, Amelia, was arrested at 3:29 a.m. Tuesday on charges of turning movements and required signals and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

An officer on patrol observed a traffic violation in the area of La. 182 and U.S. 90.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Gaudet.

A computer check revealed his driver’s license was under suspension. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration

St. Mary

Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Jessie Engleton Jr., 49, New Iberia, was arrested at 7:44 p.m. Monday on charges of obstruction of public passage, texting while driving, open container, resisting an officer, driving while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also arrested on a warrant for distribution of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic cannabis and improper lane usage.

No bail has been set.

St. Martin

Sheriff Beckett Breaux reported these arrests:

—Zavian Boutte, 19, Pinhook Road, Lafayette, was arrested Saturday by the St. Martinville Police Department on a charge armed robbery.

—Dustin Fitch, 49, Burdin Olivier Road, Arnaudville, was arrested Saturday on a charge of illegal use of weapons.

—Erik Temple, 31, Virgil B, New Orleans, was arrested Saturday on a charge of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

—Jesse Cormier, 40, Lynn Romero Street, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Sunday on a charge of failure to appear.

—Derrick Gautreaux, 33, Cypress Island Highway, St. Martinville, was arrested Sunday on a charge of domestic abuse-child endangerment.

—Corey Louviere, 29, Cypress Island Highway, St. Martinville, was arrested Sunday by the Louisiana State Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle, operating a vehicle while under suspension, resisting arrest and interference with officers, and no seat belt.

—Patrick Louviere, 35, Cane Drive, Henderson, was arrested by the Henderson Police Department on charges of domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment, simple escape, resisting a police officer with force or violence, trespassing and failure to appear.