Coats for Kids is Saturday

Food and games are part of a Coats for Kids fundraising event set for 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Siracusaville Recreation Center.

Houma Ruff Ryders is hosting the charity event with all proceeds going to help provide coats for children in east St. Mary Parish.

On sale will be hot dogs, hamburgers and boiled turkey necks with corn and potatoes. Games will consist of a bounce house, egg toss, basketball, flag football, washers, potato sack race, three-legged race and egg-on-a-spoon race.

Donations and coats will be accepted throughout the event located at 1110 Grace St. in Siracusaville.

For information call 985-498-8595 or 985-498-0810.